Kamux Oyj: A new milestone for Kamux in Germany: 3. showroom to be opened in Ahrensburg

A new milestone for Kamux in Germany: 3. showroom to be opened in Ahrensburg

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, continues its strong growth. Kamux is now expanding its operations in Germany by opening a new showroom in Ahrensburg during the last quarter of 2018.

Expanding in Hamburg metropolitan area

"The new showroom in Ahrensburg is a major milestone to us. We are moving to the next level in building Kamux's retail presence in Hamburg metropolitan area in Germany. I am absolutely delighted about our expansion. Ahrensburg is very conveniently situated in northeast of Hamburg, and within only about a half hour drive from Kamux's Hamburg showroom. Kamux's showrooms in the region build a nice network that benefits customers with wider range of cars", says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

"We found a suitable location for a car showroom on Kornkamp which is a well-known retail area. There will be a sales manager and four salespersons serving Kamux customers in Ahrensburg showroom", Michels continues.

The number of cars in the showroom will be about 120 but obviously the whole car stock is available for Kamux's customers.

Home delivery, an example of good customer service

"Kamux has been doing home delivery for customers since the very beginning in Germany as in all countries, and we can easily transfer cars between showrooms to serve our customers. We always strive for good customer service", says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Operations of Kamux.

Kamux is hiring new salespersons

"We shall start to build the sales team for Ahrensburg and applications are welcome. As a growing company, we are hiring new staff, particularly new salespersons. We strive to be a car dealership where our customers find it easy and comfortable to shop, and this is why we invest a lot in training our sales staff. The right attitude is key and, therefore, previous experience in car sales is not essential," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

