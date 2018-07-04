From left: KDDI Chairman Takashi Tanaka, Four students of the first graduating class, and KDDI President Makoto Takahashi



TOKYO, July 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - KDDI CORPORATION is implementing telecommunications business operations in Myanmar, together with Sumitomo Corporation and Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications (MPT).KDDI has been working to improve the quality of telecommunications services and service development capabilities in Myanmar since July 18, 2017, carrying out long-term training programs in Japan to improve the technological skills of MPT personnel[1]. On June 29, 2018, the program finished its first year, producing its first graduating class, the members of which will now return to Myanmar.As smartphones come into widespread use in Myanmar, demand for social networking services (SNS), video sharing services and content use is increasing. MPT has been offering LTE+ high-speed data transmission service[2] since May 2017, and began offering a reward program[3] in May 2018 as part of plans for ongoing service upgrades.In addition to telecommunications service know-how such as network planning, design, construction, testing and operations, students of KDDI's program have learned how to devise and propose strategies in other service fields, such as payments and contents. Returning to Myanmar, they look forward to being assigned by MPT to practical positions where they will be able to put the lessons and experiences of this program to work.The program is scheduled to accept four new trainees for a second course of study to begin this fall.As a company that always strives to offer exciting new ideas, KDDI will continue to work together with Sumitomo and MPT to increase customer satisfaction in Myanmar by promoting the integration of telecommunications and life design. It is our way of contributing to the development of Myanmar's economy and industry, and improvement of the lives of the people of Myanmar by creating new experience value.About the MPT employee long-term training programAfter approximately 200 applications are received from MPT employees, a written test and interviews with directors are administered within MPT to select four candidates (two from business departments and two from technical departments) with corporate leadership potential. Based on MPT's needs, KDDI then administers its own originally designed training program.- Joint training: Academic studies including an overview of KDDI's business activities, business skills, Japanese language fundamentals, etc.- Business training: Practical training and applied study in detail, including visits to each of KDDI's business departments- Technical training: Training in the complete cycle of planning, design, construction, testing and operation in line with a theme chosen by the traineeNotes:1. KDDI news release dated July 14, 2017--"Myanmar MPT Employee Training and Exchange Held in Japan Long-term Training Program Begins: Year-long Employee Training Contributes to Development of Myanmar's Telecommunications Industry" http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/newsrelease/2017/07/14/2569.html2. KDDI news release dated June 19, 2017--"Full-scale Development of LTE Telecommunications Service Begins in Myanmar - Introducing Myanmar's First 4x4 MIMO Technology Brings Fastest Speed"http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/newsrelease/2017/06/19/2514.html3. The "MPT Club" reward program --Instituted on May 15 2018 at MPT (http://mpt.com.mm/en/mpt-club-en/), the MPT Club is a reward program for MPT mobile service customers. Myanmar's first point/reward service, it is administered with nine initial partner firms in Myanmar, including convenience stores, shopping malls, restaurants and cafes.About KDDIKDDI is the second largest telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 50 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes fintech, e-commerce and nationwide electric power utility services.With a 60-year history, KDDI is today focused on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the TELEHOUSE brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.*This release is an abridged translation of the full announcement:http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/newsrelease/2018/06/29/3236.htmlSource: KDDI CORPORATIONCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.