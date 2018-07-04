HNA Group today announced with great sadness the tragic and sudden death of its co-founder and Chairman, Wang Jian, age 57, in an accident in Provence, France. Mr. Wang was in France on a business trip.

HNA Group's board and management team, led by co-founder and Chairman Chen Feng and CEO Adam Tan, issued the following statement:

"HNA Group extends deepest condolences to Mr. Wang's family and many friends. Together, we mourn the loss of an exceptionally gifted leader and role model, whose vision and values will continue to be a beacon for all who had the good fortune to know him, as well as for the many others whose lives he touched through his work and philanthropy."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005025/en/

Contacts:

HNA Group

Israel Hernandez

israel.hernandez@hnaci.com

or

June Wang

jun.wang2@hnair.com

or

Sard Verbinnen Co

Ron Low, +852-3842-2200

rlow@SARDVERB.com

or

Matt Benson or Robert Rendine, +1-212-687-8080

MBenson@SARDVERB.com

RRendine@SARDVERB.com