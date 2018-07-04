

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector growth accelerated at the end of the second quarter, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Wednesday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector climbed to 59.8 in June from 57.0 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The share index for suppliers' delivery times grew the most by 5.6 points to 61.7 in June. The index measuring business volume rose to 59.5 from 56.1.



The component index for employment improved to 57.9 and contributed 0.7 percentage points to the upturn.



