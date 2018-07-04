Regulatory News:

innogy Finance B.V.

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc, (contact: Philippe Bradshaw, TEL: +442070855213) hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Directive (EU/596/2014).

The securities: Issuer: innogy Finance B.V. Guarantor (if any): innogy SE Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Description: Tap of 0.75% Nov 2022 bond Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: tbc Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): NatWest Markets Plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Stabilisation venue: Luxembourg Stabilisation period expected to start on: 4th July 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: For a maximum of 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above.

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilising Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is only directed at, and the offer of securities to which it relates are only available to, persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied upon by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities is made in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the date of publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or, where appropriate, has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

Contacts:

NatWest Markets Plc

Philippe Bradshaw

TEL: +442070855213