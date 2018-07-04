The tender is part of a new plan by the Oman Power and Water Procurement company (OPWP), which envisages the deployment of 2 GW of solar through four 500 MW IPP tenders. One of these was launched by the Middle Eastern country in December of last year.OPWP has announced it will launch the qualification process for its second 500 MW solar independent power producer (IPP) tender in the fourth quarter of this year. In its seven-year Statement 2018-2024, the OPWP said that the launch of the new tender is subject to confirmation of site access from the Ministry of Housing, and that the size of the tender ...

