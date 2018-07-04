The "Overdenture and Implant Bridge Market EU Units Sold, Average Selling Prices, Market Values, Shares, Product Pipeline, Forecasts, SWOT 2018-2024 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An ongoing trend within the overdentures market is competitive pricing. This has been especially prevalent in the implant bar market, where manufacturers and laboratories have engaged in price cuts in order to remain competitive. The high penetration of CAD/CAM technology has also resulted in a more efficient production process. With CAD/CAM systems becoming increasingly affordable, both small and large facilities are producing implant bars at higher rates and lower prices.



This report includes analysis on the following companies currently active in this market:

Locator

Dalbo

Dolder

Nobel Biocare

Dentsply Sirona

O-Ring

Kerator

Nobil-Metal

Createch Medical

Hader

Equator

Preci-Ball

Anthogyr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9lpzj/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005033/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Dental