An ongoing trend within the overdentures market is competitive pricing. This has been especially prevalent in the implant bar market, where manufacturers and laboratories have engaged in price cuts in order to remain competitive. The high penetration of CAD/CAM technology has also resulted in a more efficient production process. With CAD/CAM systems becoming increasingly affordable, both small and large facilities are producing implant bars at higher rates and lower prices.
This report includes analysis on the following companies currently active in this market:
- Locator
- Dalbo
- Dolder
- Nobel Biocare
- Dentsply Sirona
- O-Ring
- Kerator
- Nobil-Metal
- Createch Medical
- Hader
- Equator
- Preci-Ball
- Anthogyr
