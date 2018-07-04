Innergex purchased the rights to develop the massive Phoebe solar power plant on the day that the project received a full notice to proceed with construction. Texas solar is starting to move. In January, developer 174 Power Global announced a new soon-to-be largest solar power plant for Texas at 236 MW-DC. A few weeks ago was the announcement of the soon-to-be largest energy storage plant - 10 MW / 42 MWh - coupled with the current largest solar plant. And larger projects may also be coming too, as ranchers in the western part of the state whisper about 500 MW projects. Yesterday Canada's Innergex ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...