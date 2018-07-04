

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - The City of Paris and Groupe Renault announced their intention to share their expertise and skills to develop electric mobility for Parisians, Ile-de-France residents and visitors.



Renault noted that the approach between a metropolis and the electric vehicle manufacturer testifies to a shared vision of the future of mobility, in the face of challenges such as public health, climate change, easier travel, accessibility and economic attractiveness. This will result in short, medium and long-term actions in favour of the development of connected and autonomous electric vehicles.



As a first step, Groupe Renault has decided to gradually roll out a commercial offer of electric mobility for Parisians, Ile-de-France residents and visitors, starting in September 2018: an electric VTC offer via Marcel from Groupe Renault; an offer of self-service car-sharing electric vehicles accessible 24/7 and without stations; an offer of self-service electric vehicles in carsharing loop, for longer journeys, accessible 24/7 from Renault or partner car parks.



The offer will be based on Groupe Renault's 100% electric range: ZOE, Twizy, Kangoo Z.E, Master Z.E. By the end of 2019, they will represent a fleet of 2,000 electric vehicles.



In a second phase, the City of Paris and Groupe Renault wish to initiate an open working group, associating major cities and companies, whose aim will be to think collectively about the integration of changes in mobility in the city.



It will draw in particular on the expertise of the C40 network, which brings together some 100 cities around the world and is currently chaired by Anne Hidalgo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX