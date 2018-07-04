JNA Awards 2018 draws record number of entries

127 submissions across 12 categories from 16 countries and regions

HONG KONG, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh edition of the JNA Awards, one of the most rigorous and prestigious awards programmes in the international jewellery and gemstone industry, is proud to announce that a record-breaking number of 127 entries across 12 categories had been received. Fifty-six of those submissions were received from companies participating the Awards for the first time.

Organised by UBM Asia, the JNA Awards recognises, celebrates and encourages best business practices, excellence and innovation in the international jewellery and gemstone industry.

Entries from 16 countries and regions, namely Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Vietnam were received.

The categories with the most number of entries were the Industry Innovation of the Year with 34 entries, and Brand of the Year -- Retail with 16 submissions.

Wolfram Diener, Senior Vice President of UBM Asia, shared, "We are delighted that the Awards has been drawing the participation of some of the most talented individuals, teams and enterprises within the trade. Our mission has always been to elevate our industry by showcasing companies that have grown their businesses through best practices."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder of JNA, and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, remarked, "This is yet another record-breaking year for the JNA Awards. This year, impressively, more than 40 percent of the entries were submitted by first-time entrants. We are also glad to see past honourees continue to challenge themselves and participate in the Awards' seventh edition with new ideas and innovations."

The JNA Awards 2018 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook and the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

The Honourees or shortlisted entrants were announced on 21 June 2018 at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

