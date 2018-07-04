sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,11 Euro		+0,03
+0,42 %
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.07.2018 | 11:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 4

John Menzies plc
(the "Company")

4 July 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

2015 Legacy Awards ("Legacy Awards")

As referenced in the Annual Report and Accounts 2017, the retention period for the following Legacy Awards held by Executive Directors over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") ended on 30 June 2018. At the end of the retention period these Legacy Awards were satisfied in cash.

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameForsyth Black
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionLegacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
627 pence28,296
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price


28,296



627 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-07-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionLegacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
627 pence14,515
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price


14,515



627 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-07-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionLegacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
627 pence14,515
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price


14,515



627 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-07-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information please contact:

John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs		+44 (0) 131 459 8018

© 2018 PR Newswire