MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 4
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
4 July 2018
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them
2015 Legacy Awards ("Legacy Awards")
As referenced in the Annual Report and Accounts 2017, the retention period for the following Legacy Awards held by Executive Directors over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") ended on 30 June 2018. At the end of the retention period these Legacy Awards were satisfied in cash.
The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Forsyth Black
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Legacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
28,296
627 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-07-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Legacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
14,515
627 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-07-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Legacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
14,515
627 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-07-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information please contact:
|John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|+44 (0) 131 459 8018