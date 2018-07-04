MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

4 July 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

2015 Legacy Awards ("Legacy Awards")

As referenced in the Annual Report and Accounts 2017, the retention period for the following Legacy Awards held by Executive Directors over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") ended on 30 June 2018. At the end of the retention period these Legacy Awards were satisfied in cash.

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Forsyth Black 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Legacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 627 pence 28,296 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



28,296







627 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-07-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Legacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 627 pence 14,515 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



14,515







627 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-07-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share based Legacy Award (satisfied in cash)



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Legacy Award of Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each (satisfied in cash) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 627 pence 14,515 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



14,515







627 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-07-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

