Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Rovsing A/S, for not having disclosed a number of information to the market as soon as possible in compliance with section 3.1, 3.3.8 and 3.3.10 in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Nasdaq Copenhagen disciplinary committee further decided, in the light of the company's repeated violations of the exchange's rules, to aggravate the sanction to the company by imposing a fine equal to one time the annual trading fee, cf. Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, section 5. The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2018 on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen section 5. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66