Wien (ots) - voestalpine AG lädt zur 26. ordentlichen Hauptversammlung im Design Center Linz.
* Datum: Mittwoch 04.07.2018 * Uhrzeit: 10:00 Uhr MESZ * Webcast: [http://streaming.voestalpine.com] (http://streaming.voestalpine.com/)
Link zum APA-OTS Pressroom der voestalpine AG: [http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/voestalpine-ag] (http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/voestalpine-ag)
Rückfragehinweis: voestalpine AG Peter Fleischer Head of Investor Relations voestalpine-Straße 1, 4020 Linz Tel.: +43/50304/15-9949 IR@voestalpine.com www.voestalpine.com
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
OTS: voestalpine AG newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/60326 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_60326.rss2 ISIN: AT0000937503
* Datum: Mittwoch 04.07.2018 * Uhrzeit: 10:00 Uhr MESZ * Webcast: [http://streaming.voestalpine.com] (http://streaming.voestalpine.com/)
Link zum APA-OTS Pressroom der voestalpine AG: [http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/voestalpine-ag] (http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/voestalpine-ag)
Rückfragehinweis: voestalpine AG Peter Fleischer Head of Investor Relations voestalpine-Straße 1, 4020 Linz Tel.: +43/50304/15-9949 IR@voestalpine.com www.voestalpine.com
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
OTS: voestalpine AG newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/60326 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_60326.rss2 ISIN: AT0000937503