The "Europe Battery Monitoring System Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Battery Monitoring System Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The need for renewable energy generation was driven due to the increasing climate change conditions, globally. Additionally, the decreasing prices of solar photovoltaic cells, favorable government incentives, and the falling prices of batteries is expected to drive the demand for renewable energy generation. The energy generated with the help of wind and solar sources has a direct impact of weather, location, and time. Batteries used in wind turbines and solar panels, smooth the variabilities and store energy. Safety issues, utilities, and regulatory barriers are the factors that is expected to limit the integration of these batteries into power systems.

Based on component Type, the Battery Monitoring System market segments the market into Hardware and Software. Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Lithium-Ion Based Battery, Lead Acid Battery, and Others. Based on Connectivity Type, the Battery Monitoring System market segments the market into Wireless Battery Monitoring System and Wired Battery Monitoring System. Based on Vertical, the Battery Monitoring System market segments the market into Telecommunications, Industries, Energy, Automotive, and Others. Based on Countries, the Battery Monitoring System market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Socomec

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc.

PowerShield

BatteryDAQ Company

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Group

NDSL Group Limited

General Electric

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market

Chapter 4. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market by Battery Type

Chapter 5. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market by Connectivity Type

Chapter 6. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market by Vertical

Chapter 7. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q52942/europe_battery?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005057/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Battery Technology