

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 04.07.2018 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS MCCARTHY & STONE PRICE TARGET TO 92 (125) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS PHOENIX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 740 (827) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS TULLOW OIL PLC TARGET TO 250 PENCE - REMAINS 'HOLD' - LIBERUM CUTS TOPPS TILES PRICE TARGET TO 90 (95) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS AGGREKO PRICE TARGET TO 690 (760) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC RAISES PETRA DIAMONDS TO 'OUTPERFORM' ('SECTOR PERFORM') - TP 65 (80) PENCE - UBS CUTS AGGREKO PRICE TARGET TO 620 (670) PENCE - 'SELL' - UBS CUTS SERCO GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 135 (140) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES BUNZL PRICE TARGET TO 2300 (2200) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES HOMESERVE PRICE TARGET TO 1000 (960) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob