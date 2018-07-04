PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare & Life Sciences Review: Medical Cannabis in Canada'

LONDON, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 26-page report, 'Healthcare & Life Sciences Review: Medical Cannabis in Canada'

With cannabis and cannabinoid treatments increasingly becoming accepted as legitimate and effective medicines for a wide variety of conditions over the last decade, the global medical cannabis market grew to a whopping USD 70 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21 percent up to 2021. This trend is replicated in Canada, where - thanks to increasingly permissive legislation - the number of registered medical cannabis patients grew from just 500 in 2002 to over 50,000 by 2015 and now stands at 250,000. In 2018, Canadians will consume over 650,000 kg of recreational and medical cannabis; a number which is set to grow to more than 730,000 kg by 2021.

A number of Canadian companies now stand at the forefront of this massive global growth industry, leveraging the demand for cannabis and cannabinoid products at home and increasingly establishing positions as global leaders. Through the exclusive insights of the Canadian medical cannabis industry's leading executives, this report explores how companies are navigating the regulatory environment is what is still a young sector; which organizations are taking their cues from the more mature biotech industry to develop clinical trials or partner with pharma companies; how massive funding injections are being secured via public listings; and how Canadian companies are leveraging their homegrown expertise to take their products and services to medical cannabis hotspots around the globe.

Interviews and Features

The report features the comments of:

Brendan Kennedy, Tilray

Michael Gorenstein, The Cronos Group

Warren Bravo, Green Relief

Marc Wayne, Canopy Health

Greg Engel, Organigram

Barry Fishman, ABcann

John Fowler, The Supreme Cannabis Company

Bruce Dawson-Scully, WeedMD

Quotes

"We have a regulator in Health Canada that is becoming increasingly focused on opening up new channels for cannabis research." - Marc Wayne, Canopy Health

"We can definitely sense that we are on the verge of disruption in the medical cannabis industry." - Bernard Fortier, Tetra Bio-Pharma

"Our NASDAQ listing demonstrates that the industry has matured. It is important for us that institutional investors and the pharmaceutical community recognize how far the industry has come." - Michael Gorenstein, The Cronos Group

"It is not every day that you get to participate in building an entire industry. In this space, nothing is set in stone yet; everything is new and has to be developed. Times are exciting and being part of it is thoroughly thrilling!" - Greg Engel, Organigram

