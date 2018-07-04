

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks drifted lower on Wednesday as caution crept in ahead of the July 6 deadline, when U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are due to take effect. A public holiday in the U.S. also discouraged traders from taking long positions.



The benchmark DAX was down 18 points or 0.15 percent at 12,331 in opening deals after rising 0.9 percent the previous day.



Shares of Infineon Technologies fell 1 percent after a Chinese court temporarily barred Micron Technology Inc from selling 26 chip products in the mainland.



On the economic front, the euro area economy regained some traction at the end of the second quarter, final data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose to 54.9 in June from 54.1 in May. The score was slightly above the flash estimate of 54.8.



Germany's private sector growth improved in June as services activity recovered from May's 20-month low. The composite output index rose to 54.8 in June from 53.4 in May. The flash reading was 54.2.



