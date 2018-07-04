China Auto Parts (Iran) Brand Exhibition to be Held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 10th to 13th, Tehran International Auto Parts & Aftermarket Exhibition and China Auto Parts (Iran) Brand Exhibition will be held in Sun City Exhibition Hall in Tehran, Iran.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) and organized by the Foreign Trade Bureau of MOFCOM and co-organized by China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd., the exhibition will cover the entire automotive industry chain including the whole car, auto parts and accessories, on-board electronic systems, auto repair and maintenance, customization of auto parts and accessories, lubricating oil and additives, tires and hubs, and cleaning and care. Excellent auto and car-parts companies from China, Iran, Turkey and other countries and regions will show their presence on the occasion. During the event, a summit forum themed Opportunities and Challenges for the Development of Auto Companies in Iran under the New Era will be held, and representatives from celebrated Chinese and Iranian auto and car-parts companies will participate.

This year's China Auto Parts (IRAN) Brand Exhibition is an important practice of the Chinese Brand initiative proposed by the Foreign Trade Bureau of MOFCOM in Iranian market, and it is also an active exploration for overseas market by Chinese auto and car- parts companies under the new international economic and trade environment. The exhibition aims at deepening Iran's understanding of contemporary Chinese auto and car-parts companies and strengthening the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in related fields so as to further consolidate the economic and trade relations between the two countries