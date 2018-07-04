

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the July 6 deadline, when U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are due to take effect. A public holiday in the U.S. also discouraged traders from taking long positions.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,320 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



Eurofins Scientific slid half a percent after it has successfully closed the acquisition of Laboratoire de Bromatologie de l'Ouest.



Automaker Renault rose about 1 percent. The City of Paris and Groupe Renault announced their intention to share their expertise and skills to develop electric mobility for Parisians, Ile-de-France residents and visitors.



Total SA advanced 0.8 percent as oil prices edged up on data showing a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles.



On the economic front, the euro area economy regained some traction at the end of the second quarter, final data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose to 54.9 in June from 54.1 in May. The score was slightly above the flash estimate of 54.8.



France's composite PMI improved to 55.0 from 54.2 in May, as a slower rise in manufacturing production was more than offset by the sharper expansion in services activity. However, the score was below the flash 55.6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX