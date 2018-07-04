Independent energy analyst, Corinne Lin discusses the fallout of China's recent solar PV policy decision, including decreasing utilization rates and serious oversupply; and a focus on equipment upgrades, particularly for PERC, SE, half cut and bifiacial technologies. The industry will bounce back in 2019, she concludes.The May 31 announcement by the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Finance, and National Energy Administration of China, states that there will be temporarily suspended arrangements for utility-scale solar PV plants in its 2018 target, and a cap on distributed ...

