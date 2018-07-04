

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Wednesday as trade war worries persisted and the pound turned higher in reaction to better-than-expected services sector data.



U.K. service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in eight months in June driven by strong growth in new work, survey data from IHS Markit showed, raising hopes the Bank of England would raise interest rates sooner than later.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 55.1 from 54.0 in May. Economists had forecast the index to remain unchanged at 54.0.



The score has remained above the 50.0 no-change mark for the twenty-third consecutive month. Moreover, the latest reading signaled the strongest rate of expansion since October 2017.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 13 points or 0.17 percent at 7,580 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.



Shares of Gresham Technologies plummeted 16 percent after the software and services company said it expects first-half revenues to be down by 5 percent from last year.



J Sainsbury rallied 1.6 percent. The retailer has agreed a financing package of 3.5 billion pounds in relation to the proposed combination with Asda Stores Limited, working with its existing banks and new institutions. In addition, the company has posted a small rise in Q1 like-for-like sales.



Vodafone Group jumped 1 percent after it launched a new international program to help attract and support LGBT+ talent.



Catering group Compass Group dropped 1.5 percent after its finance chief decided to step down by the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX