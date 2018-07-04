Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 03-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.36p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 406.05p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---