ACME Solar has bagged a 600 MW solar PV project in a reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at a tariff of Rs 2.44 (US$0.036) per unit.This is the lowest the solar tariff ever recorded in India, with tariffs falling to Rs. 2.44 per unit just once before in May 2017 under the SECI auction for the Bhadla Solar Park. In comparison, the highest tariff ever reached in India was Rs. 3.54 per unit in an 860 MW auction held across different talukas (administrative divisions) of Karnataka, by the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDl) this February. Earlier ...

