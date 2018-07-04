NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 July 2018 were: 184.17c Capital only USD (cents) 139.79p Capital only Sterling (pence) 188.97c Including current year income USD (cents) 143.43p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 350,000 ordinary shares on 22 June 2018, the Company has 198,041,108 ordinary shares in issue .