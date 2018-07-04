

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, on Wednesday.



The board of the National Bank of Romania kept its monetary policy rate at 2.50 percent.



The bank left its deposit facility rate at 1.50 percent and the lending facility rate at 3.50 percent.



The central bank also decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.



Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said the policy interest rate will be hiked to 3.50 percent by the end of 2018 and 4.25 percent by the end of 2019.



But there is clearly a chance that the central bank will continue to use open market operations - rather than the policy rate - to tighten monetary conditions, the economist added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX