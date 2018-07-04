

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production decreased for the first time in nearly two years in May, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in April. Moreover, this was the first fall since September 2016.



The decline in May was driven by a 16.4 percent slump in electricity and gas supply output.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production grew 7.1 percent and manufacturing output advanced by 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.2 percent from April, when it rebounded by 0.1 percent.



