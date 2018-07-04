

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. (ANA.L,ALNPF.PK, ALNPY.PK) will cancel 113 domestic flights for mandatory checks to help assess possible glitches in the Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engines powering its Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners.



The flights will be cancelled July 6-12. ANA is assessing whether more flights need to be scrapped beyond that period for checks on the Trent 1000 engines, said Yuko Yoshimura, a spokeswoman at the airline.



Carriers around the world have been forced to lease replacement planes or cancel services as idled jets undergo inspections and repairs involving the power plants. The European Aviation Safety Agency said last week it planned to issue a directive on the Trent 1000 engine that will require replacement of high-pressure turbine disc front cover plates, and that a parts failure could lead to reduced control of an aircraft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX