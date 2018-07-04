

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth moderated in May after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade rose an unadjusted 5.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 5.6 percent increase in April.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales grew the same 5.0 percent in May from a year ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in May.



Retail sales, including automotive trade climbed 2.1 percent yearly in May, well below the 4.7 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had expected a 3.5 percent gain for the month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX