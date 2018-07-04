BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 29thJune 2018, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £18.3 million (net of £1.65 million final ordinary and preference dividends paid on 27th June) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than 33.4 pence per £1 ordinary share (prior charges deducted at par) and 52.4 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.