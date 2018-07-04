The "EMEA, NA, Japan, and China Endoscopy Devices Market by Product, Application, and End User EMEA, NA, Japan, and China Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EMEA, NA, Japan, and China Endoscopy Devices Market was valued at $25,315 million in 2014, and is expected to reach $40,854 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016-2022.
Endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip of endoscopes that help the physicians or medical professionals (endoscopists) to analyze the internal organs of interest. The EMEA endoscopy devices market includes the countries in the European, Middle East, and African region. Europe is globally prominent for its superlative medical services and healthcare facilities, having presence of several medical device companies that are pioneers in the field of endoscopy and medical imaging.
The key factors that boost the growth of the market include increase in geriatric population that is susceptible to various chronic diseases including orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, ophthalmic diseases, gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, and others. In addition, availability of favorable reimbursement policies and FDA approvals in developed regions coupled with the growth in preference for minimally invasive procedures supplement the market growth. However, dearth of skilled endoscopic technicians, risk of infection associated with endoscopy, and high price of endoscopy devices restrain the growth of this market.
Companies Profiled:
- Hoya Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Conmed Corporation Medtronic Plc
- Karl Storz GmbH Co. KG
- Smith Nephew, Plc
- Johnson Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter: 1 Introduction
Chapter: 2 Executive Summary
Chapter: 3 Market Overview
Chapter: 4 Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product
Chapter: 5 Endoscopy Devices Market, By Application
Chapter: 6 Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User
Chapter: 7 Endoscopy Devices Market, By Geography
Chapter: 8 Company Profiles
