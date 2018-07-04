TS Group GmbH has taken over the entire business of the insolvent PV manufacturer. All of the German company's 130 workers will continue to be employed. Production of cadmium telluride thin film PV modules at the Bitterfeld-Wolfen site, near Berlin, will continue.Insolvent CdTe thin film module manufacturer, Calyxo has found a new investor. After the opening of the regular insolvency proceedings on July 1 by the District Court Dessau-Roßlau, Germany, the entire business operations have been taken over by German conglomerate, TS Group GmbH. The announcement was given by insolvency administrator, ...

