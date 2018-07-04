Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market assessment study on the green packaging industry. A well-renown green packaging manufacturer wanted to determine consumers' preferences and boost the overall awareness of their products.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Sustainability is an important and fast-growing area of concern for packaging companies as it addresses environmental, social, and economic challenges."

In the current competitive business environment, organizations in the global packaging industry are being broadly analyzed along the entire supply network, beginning from raw material processing to end-of-life processes. Therefore, there have been important advances in sustainability, which has later posed major challenges due to the difficulty of interactions between packaging and the packaged products and the various functions performed by them. The growing trend towards sustainability and the adoption of green packaging solutions has greatly influenced manufacturers in the packaging industry.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to find out all market opportunities whilst effectively tackling sustainability issues. The client was able to extract other information including trends, growth, opportunities, risks, and key players in the market.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop an action plan for addressing the issues identified

Gain a holistic view of the risks and opportunities in the packaging industry

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Expanding their product offerings to niche target segments

Identifying new market opportunities

