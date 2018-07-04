Castellum is Designing a Co-working Concept

Castellum is developing its own unique concept to run customer-driven co-working that connects people, companies and space via a digital platform. The concept was presented by Castellum CEO Henrik Saxborn today, at the Almedalen Week political forum in Visby.

GÖTHENBURG, Sweden, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has decided to develop its own unique concept, and to offer more versatile office-space solutions to existing and future customers. The concept makes it possible to work in various parts of the country, as well as co-working with other companies and people. Customers will be offered membership in a digital platform which will serve as a hub for office premises and business services.

Market demand for versatile office-solutions is steadily rising and all signs point to a continued upswing in co-working business growth. Recent developments are being triggered by companies who gear their operations up and down at an increasing pace, while technical developments open up possibilities for new work-and-workplace processes.

"What we're seeing is that the demand for versatility is increasing on every factor, from working processes, to work premises and contract terms. At Castellum, we'd like our customers to continue developing along with us. A co-working concept designed in-house also offers the possibility for social networking functions among members - a natural step, " says Castellum CEO, Henrik Saxborn.

Castellum will be fine-tuning development of the concept, to be launched in the autumn of 2018. Centrally situated addresses in Stockholm and Gothenburg will lead the way, then plans call for the concept to be launched in several other cities.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO Castellum AB

Phone: +46-31-60-74-50



Ingalill Östman

Director of Corporate Communications Castellum AB

Phone: +46-703-54-41-27

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to 82 billion kronor and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-service premises, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.



The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.



In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.



The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

