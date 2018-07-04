The "Russia Refractories Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Russia refractories market is segmented based on alkalinity into three notable segments; acidic neutral refractories and basic refractories. Acidic neutral refractories segment is sub segmented into fireclay, silica, alumina, chromite, zirconia and carbon. Basic refractories are further sub segmented into magnesite and dolomite. In 2018, acidic neutral refractories market is likely to dominate market with 72.4% shares and is estimated to reach USD 510.08 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period.

The Russia refractories market is segmented based on form type into three notable segments; bricks, monolithic and others. Monolithic segment is sub segmented into castable, plastic, ramming, patching, coating, refractory mortars and insulating castables. In 2018, the bricks market is estimated to dominate market with 58.5% market share and will collect around USD 404.19 million by 2025, rising with a CAGR of 2.9%.

The Russia refractories market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments; clay and non-clay. Non-clay segment is sub segmented into silica bricks, magnesite bricks, chromite bricks, zirconia bricks and others. Clay segment is sub segmented into fire clay, high alumina and insulating. In 2018, the clay market is estimated to dominate market with 62.4% shares and will collect around USD 439.49 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 3.2%.

Companies Mentioned

Vesuvias.

RHI Magnesita

Saint Gobain

Morgan Advanced Materials

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd.,

COORSTEK, INC.,

Refratechnic

HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL

IMERYS,

KROSAKI HARIMA CORPORATION

IFGL Refractories Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Russia Refractories Market, By Alkalinity

7 Russia Refractories Market, By Product Type

8 Russia Refractories Market, By Form Type

9 Russia Refractories Market, By Fusion Temperature

10 Russia Refractories Market, By End User

11 Europe Refractories Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Rofile

13 Related Reports

