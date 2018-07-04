CGC Stock Forecast for July
With June behind us, the marijuana stock market is about as unpredictable as ever as we head into July. The industry received a huge shot in the arm from the announcement of the Canadian marijuana legalization date, but stocks like Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) weren't able to hold on to much of those gains as a mini-correction followed the spike in stock value. So what does the CGC stock forecast for July look like?
I expect to see mild gains throughout most of the month, with a few spikes up and down for good measure should major news land.
At the moment, there isn't really much on the horizon that should.
