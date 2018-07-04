Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics study on the advertising industry. An international advertising agency wanted to drive value by improving customer experiences and eliminating data silos.

According to the experts at Quantzig,"With the growth in technology and recent innovations, factors such as radio, television, smartphones, and internet along with other techniques, have made it much easier for advertisers to reach out to the consumers."

The advertising industry is a multibillion-dollar industry within the media and entertainment industry. It acts as a medium that connects consumers and manufacturers. In the US alone, there are over 60,000 advertising agencies that employ more than 240,000 employees. Advertising agencies are hired to build brand identities, launch new products, and to increase customer base be it a non-profit organization or a Fortune 500 company. An advertising agency plays an important role in kickstarting the economy by increasing sales. However, the economy also impacts advertising i.e., when it slows down, consumers tend to constrict their wallets and cut down on marketing promotions.

The marketing analytics solution helped the client to deliver maximum value at every single customer touch point. The client was able to discover customer pain points and customer sentiments and needs at various stages throughout the decision-making journey.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop marketing strategies that are centered around the needs of the audiences

Deliver tailored experiences and stay a step ahead of their competitors

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Anticipating customer behavior and responding proactively to issues

Developing predictive business models based on a combination of variables

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

