The Europe residential dehumidifier market size was valued at $85.28 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $145.48 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.



Factors that drive the growth of the Europe residential dehumidifier industry include rise in development in real estate sector and increase in consumer inclination toward health. Moreover, improvement in standard of living along with increase in disposable income significantly influences the Europe residential dehumidifier market.



Chemical absorbent dehumidifier for domestic applications is projected to grow at a notable growth rate. The increase in demand for chemical absorbent dehumidifier is attributed to efficient operation even at low temperatures. Moreover, the product doesn't make much noise and it is light weight.



Supermarket, as one of the leading distribution channels of residential dehumidifiers, accounted for about 35% of market share in 2016. Some of the leading players in this segment are Tesco plc, Wal-Mart Stores, and Argos Limited. Supermarkets cater to the increase in needs of the customer, owing to their massive collection of products, variety of offers, and large selection range. Due to availability of different brands features of residential dehumidifiers in the market and diverse customer requirements, supermarkets have the capability to fill the gaps between the sellers and the buyers. Various supermarkets offer innovative value-added services, such as customer loyalty programmers and happy hours on shopping deals, which boost the sales of various home appliances including residential dehumidifiers.



DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l

Ebac Ltd

Chal-Tec GmbH

Meaco (U.K.) Limited

PVG International

Trotec GmbH

Suntec Industries China

Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview



Chapter 4: Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Type



Chapter 5: Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Distribution Channel



Chapter 6: Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Country



Chapter 7: Company Profile



