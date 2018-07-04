The Growth Market Striving for Top Spot by 2020

LONDON, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Will hold their first investors day in September at Hilton Hotel

The Growth Market, a growing marketing company registered in London, are going above and beyond to tick every box possible and are aiming to be the top alternative introduction company based in the UK by 2020 and will be holding an investment seminar in September at the Hilton hotel - as stated in the information published on their website http://www.growth-market.co.uk/seminar/.

"We are a financial introduction company working with recognised property developers, renewable energy providers and from companies raising funds in return for a fixed rate in the form of Bonds and ISA's. We connect sophisticated investors and high-net-worth individuals to financial opportunities and pre-screened projects across multiple sectors. At The Growth Market, client satisfaction is paramount. We believe in open and transparent dealings and take extra care when carrying out full due diligence checks to evaluate the products we introduce. The organisations we work with are cautiously chosen so client requirements are met and opportunities are introduced according to risk appetite and client requirements. Our team comprises of experienced consultants coming from diverse financial backgrounds. Together, they offer sensible, tailored financial solutions following stringent business code of conduct. Appraisals and informed decisions are made by the client after thorough discussions covering all pros and cons of the opportunity.

Director Ashley Smith, who was mentored by renewed hedge fund manager Tim Steer said, "We look forward to holding our first event and will have speakers giving talks on different sectors such as Property, Renewable Energy, Crypto and other low risk fixed income markets as our main aim is to ensure people are educated on various markets and informed on available options. The Growth Market work much like GoCompare or Comparethemarket.com but rather than comparing insurance quotes and helping with saving on your utility bills, we aim to be the UK's top information provider and alternative investment introducer for secured, fixed rate opportunities to make your saving grow into investments and I hope this Seminar helps introduce eligible investors to some great opportunities that are available in the markets and if we continue to introduce good successful projects, I am sure we will be at the top by 2020."

The Growth Market have helped to successfully raise over £10m form a variety of projects in both Property and Renewable Energy which in turn has given clients fixed returns. Ashley said, "We look at many projects throughout the year but only take on marketing the company if it fits in to our S.M.A.R.T investment strategy. All opportunities we market have to have the highest Security available, the Management Team must have experience and track record in the field, an ArmChair investment allowing clients to benefit from a hassle free income stream, bank beating Returns and have a defined Timeframe and exit strategy. I believe this is one of the keys to our success so far and believe it is what sets us apart from our competitors."

Another interesting USP to The Growth Market is their Code of Conduct.

The Growth Market's Code of Conduct:

We are committed to providing a great service with every call and ensuring all of our clients understand that we're here to act as an introductory agent only.

Although we are not required to be regulated by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), we choose to operate our business operations according to the principles, guidelines, and regulations of FCA regulation. Therefore:

We act only as introductory agent and we do not offer financial advice.

We will ask all UK clients to declare if they are a High Net Worth / Sophisticated Investor or a Restricted Investor.

Each client will be allocated his or her own Portfolio Manager.

We encourage all investors to undertake independent financial advice before deciding to invest.



• We will carry out our own Investment Due Diligence to ensure the team behind the project has a proven track record and this information will be available upon request.

• We will not pressure or force any client to invest.

• We will respect our clients' privacy and will treat your information as private and confidential in accordance with the data protection act.

• We never handle client funds directly - all funds are handled by a regulated custodian.

