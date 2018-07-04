The "Europe Construction Products Market by Product Type and End User Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Construction products market in Europe is forecasted to grow at CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023. The market was accounted at $89,090.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $124,115.8 by 2023. The substantial growth in construction sector increases the demand for construction products in Europe.



The demand for construction of residential buildings is on an increase owing to rise in disposable income and new product development. In addition, increased migration of population in Europe creates the need for commercial construction and increases the demand for renovations of buildings and development of new buildings. Moreover, the construction products such as siding, trims, and subfloors are highly required to protect exterior and interior infrastructure from the impact of changing environment, as well as it gives aesthetic appeal to the infrastructure.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization is providing growth opportunities to the manufacturers. The construction sector is the most dynamic and high growth sectors of the European economy. Rapid growth and development of urban areas results in shorter construction timelines and reduced costs. Moreover, population growth and urbanization are increasing demand for jobs, housing, energy, clean water, food, transportation infrastructure, and social services, which provides growth opportunities to manufacturers to expand business in Europe.



