Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2018) - BlissCo Cannabis (CSE: BLIS) (FSE: GQ4B), which began trading on the CSE in March, announced the appointment of Matt Breech, CEO of TallGrass, to the company's advisory board. Mr. Breech co-founded TallGrass in 1994, with the company originally selling hemp t-shirts. TallGrass has since evolved into selling natural supplements, superfoods and other health and wellness products including products under the Botanica brand, with distribution to 1,000 wellness stores across Canada.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "BlissCo" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Damian Kettlewell, CEO, stated: "Mr. Breech brings decades of success within both the hemp and regulated health supplement industry. He has tremendous experience in developing and building distribution channels for health products nationwide. We believe that Matt will add tremendous value and help BlissCo to achieve its growth goals."

Matt Breech commented: "I have a lot of experience working with Health Canada in terms of regulatory and licensing specifically for natural health products. It is a unique challenge because before you're allowed to take these products to market, the products must comply with a pre-authorized marketing system, and I have a ton of experience navigating strict regulation. We also have an importer license for every product that we sell and I have a lot of familiarity with that process. This is another area where I am able to support Damian in the further development of BlissCo's global cannabis ecosystem."

BlissCo also announced its first quarter financial results, which included the closing of the reverse takeover transaction and an oversubscribed $5.6 million investment round, completion of its $2.9 million construction project at its 12,600 square foot facility located in Langley, British Columbia and the receipt of its ACMPR license.

With its existing capital the company will complete the outfitting of its top-of-the-line extraction lab which will produce cannabis oils, tinctures and other high-quality products. This capital will also be used to purchase bulk cannabis for processing and distribution to medical patients and appropriate recreational jurisdictions in Canada. The company has also initiated partnerships globally to bolster its expansion efforts worldwide.

The company started growing cannabis in early May and continues to expand its ecosystem with plans to enter markets such as the projected $197 billion global Complementary and Alternative Medicine markets.

Statista reported that the Canadian market value of medical cannabis in 2017 was estimated at $4.9 - $8.7 billion. Post-legalization, the market is expected to grow to $8.7 billion in its first year, with an ancillary market bringing an estimated $22.6 billion.

Damian Kettlewell further commented: "The company is well capitalized for the next 20 months; our current monthly cash burn is $100,000 and we are projected to earn our sales license amendment in early October 2018. Thus, we anticipate revenue from medical and recreational cannabis sales to commence in October 2018 which will generate respectable revenues before our January 31, 2019 year. We are confident we can generate significant shareholder return without diluting the current equity in the company."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.blissco.com, contact Christina Rao, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email Christina.Rao@blissco.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com