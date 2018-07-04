The "Europe Fiber Cement Market by Application, End User, and by Region Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe fiber cement market is estimated to reach $4,411 million, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. Moreover, the Western European region is expected to dominate the European market by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2023.

Increase in the growth of the construction industry, ban on asbestos cement products, high efficiency of fiber cement products, and rapid urbanization industrialization in developing countries drive the growth of the Europe fiber cement market. In addition, increase in infrastructure investments act as an opportunity for the Europe market.

Fiber cement products have gained popularity in the region in recent years. Homeowners prefer fiber cement siding over vinyl siding, owing to its durability, resistance to termites and water, fire retardant property, and low maintenance. Growth in interest of consumers towards fiber cement boards, sheets, slates, and other products has created lucrative opportunities for fiber cement manufacturers to offer various products in darker tones and natural hues.

The end users of the fiber cement industry are residential and commercial sectors. The commercial sector segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, owing to large-scale installation of fiber cement products in industrial infrastructure projects. However, the residential sector is expected to experience quick growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization in the developing regions of Europe.

Companies Profiled:

Evonik Industries AG

GIP GmbH

Mastertec GmbH Co.KG

Briarwood Products Ltd.

Rilco UK

Vivalda Limited

Bricq SAS

CRH plc



Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA

Amiantec 3000, S.L.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Europe Fiber Cement Market, By Application

Chapter 5: Europe Fiber Cement Market, By End User

Chapter 6: Europe Fiber Cement Market, By Region/Country

