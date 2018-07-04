The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 6 July 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 61,436,818 shares (DKK 61,436,818) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 24,025 shares (DKK 24,025) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 61,460,843 shares (DKK 61,460,843) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 100 shares at DKK 66.60 · 12,500 shares at DKK 147.50 · 750 shares at DKK 231.50 · 375 shares at DKK 234.00 · 9,000 shares at DKK 272.00 · 625 shares at DKK 337.40 · 675 shares at DKK 1,233.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GEN ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684941