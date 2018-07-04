Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*Hardman & Co: The Future is here* Shortly after its deal with Hindustan Times, Koovs has announced an even more important tie-up with a major Indian partner: Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL), part of The Future Group, will take a 29.9% strategic stake in Koovs, providing not only financial firepower but all the major synergistic benefits possible from one of India's largest fashion retailers. Simultaneously, Koovs has announced an additional GBP10m equity raise at 15p per share. With the capital and the partners, Koovs now has the substantial platform on which to build India's leading fashion e-tailer and has financially de-risked the whole venture.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2018 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)