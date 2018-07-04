The "Europe Organic Fertilizer Market by Source, by Crop Type, by Form and by Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe organic fertilizer market was valued at $2,451 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,260 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Fertilizers that are derived from an organic source such as flora, fauna, and naturally occurring minerals are organic fertilizers. Alfalfa meal, corn gluten meal, cottonseed meal, kelp/seaweed, soybean meal, and humus are the common plant sources, whereas the animal sources include fish extracts, manure, and compost. Organic fertilizers offer several advantages over inorganic fertilizers.

Increased awareness regarding the benefits of organic fertilizers majorly fuels the growth of the Europe organic fertilizer market. Also, the strict guidelines by the governing bodies on the usage of inorganic fertilizers augments the demand for organic fertilizers.

Based on source, the market for Europe organic fertilizer is divided into plant, animal, and mineral. The mineral-based source for organic fertilizer is projected to be the highest growing segment during the forecast period. Manure and others are the further bifurcation of animal-based organic fertilizers. Based on crop type, the fruit vegetable segment is expected to witness highest growth owing to the initiatives from European Union, which supports the producers through the common market organization (CMO) for the use of eco-compatible cultivation and production techniques for the cultivation of fruits vegetables.

Companies Profiled:

ILSA S.P.A

Italpollina SPA

Fertikal N.V.

Uniflor Poland Ltd

Protan AG

Plantin SARL

Novozymes A/S.

AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l.

Viano

E.B.F. EURO BIO FERT S.r.l.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Organic Fertilizer Market, By Source

Chapter 5: Organic Fertilizer Market, By Crop Type

Chapter 6: Organic Fertilizer Market, By Form

Chapter 7: Europe Organic Fertilizers Market, By Country

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

