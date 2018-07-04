Malta, 4 July, 2018

Kambi Group plc signs multi-channel Sportsbook deal with ATG

Kambi-powered Sportsbook to form part of Swedish horse racing operator's portfolio from 2019

Kambi Group has finalised a deal with Swedish horse racing operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) for the provision of its multi-channel Sportsbook and services.

The agreement follows a competitive tender process, with Kambi's track record of excellence in regulated markets, cutting-edge technology and powerful operator empowerment capabilities helping secure its selection.

The multi-year deal comes as Sweden prepares to adopt a new regulatory framework on 1 January 2019, one which will give ATG the ability to complement its horse racing product with a full sports betting offer for the first time.

Kambi believes the addition of its premium Sportsbook to ATG's popular horse racing and trotting product will deliver a market-leading experience to ATG's established customer base.

Confirmation of the deal comes after Kambi last month announced the two companies were taking part in final stage commercial discussions.

While the deal will have no impact on Kambi's 2018 revenues, the partnership is expected to have a moderate effect on income in 2019, but one which will grow in future years.

Kristian Nylen, Kambi Chief Executive Officer, said: "Since launching in 1974, ATG has become a leading brand within its home market of Sweden and is a company which has, over time, built a vast and loyal customer base.

"So as the operator prepares for its next phase of growth in a re-regulated Swedish market, Kambi is proud to have been chosen as ATG's multi-channel Sportsbook provider and we look forward to forming a strong partnership."

Kambi Group plc

Kristian Nylen, Chief Executive Officer

David Kenyon, Chief Financial Officer

www.kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from frontend user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 20 customers include DraftKings, Rush Street Interactive, Kindred Group, 888, Paf, Televisa, LeoVegas, Mr Green and Napoleon Games. Kambi employs more than 600 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, with guiding principles from ISO 27001. Kambi is eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About ATG

AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) is owned by the national trotting and thoroughbred racing associations, 90% by the Swedish Trotting Association (ST) and 10% by Swedish Jockey Club (SG). ATG is proud to present large runner fields every day, all year around to create great racing and interesting betting opportunities. ATG delivers a combination of world class trotting and thoroughbred racing and exciting and entertaining betting. ATG offers betting at a just over 2,000 agents, on digital platforms, as well as on 37 trot and thoroughbred racecourses all over Sweden.

In 2017, almost 20,000 races with betting were carried out with a turnover for the corporate group of approximately SEK 4.2bn.

Through betting, ATG is able to safeguard the long-term conditions of Swedish horse racing. For example, in 2018 ATG will give back a surplus of minimum SEK 2bn into the sport.

Visit: https://omatg.se/ to find out more.

Disclaimer: The information in this press release is such that Kambi Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act.

The information in this report was sent for publication on 4 July 2018 at 16:00 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén.

