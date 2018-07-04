sprite-preloader
04.07.2018 | 16:16
Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Announcement

London, July 4

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

On 2 July 2018, Yorkshire Water Services Limited ("Yorkshire Water") completed a transaction to restructure £374.1m of out of the money inflation linked swaps. This restructuring resulted in an extension of mandatory breaks, due in February 2020, on £117.5m of these swaps and a reduction in net interest paid until 2030.

This transaction completes Yorkshire Water's focus on reducing net interest expense to build financial resilience ahead of submitting its business plans for the PR19 price review.

For further information, please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1274 804175

Email: mark.amsden@yorkshirewater.co.uk


© 2018 PR Newswire