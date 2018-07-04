The "Europe Hospital LIMS Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this region, Europe hospital LIMS market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of components into service and software.

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into industry-specific and broad-based.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, medical devices and others.

On the basis of delivery, market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based and remotely hosted. In 2018, the On-premise segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.

Based on geography, the Europe hospital LIMS market is segmented into 11 geographical regions -

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

LabWare

Roper Technologies, Inc

Siemens AG

Illumina, Inc

Abbott

LabLynx

Quebec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation,

Computer Solutions, Inc

Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd

CloudLIMS

CliniSys Group

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Component

7 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Product Type

8 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Delivery

9 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Application

10 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Geography

11 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

