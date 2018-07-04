The "Europe Hospital LIMS Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this region, Europe hospital LIMS market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Europe hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of components into service and software.
On the basis of product type, market is segmented into industry-specific and broad-based.
Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, medical devices and others.
On the basis of delivery, market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based and remotely hosted. In 2018, the On-premise segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.
Based on geography, the Europe hospital LIMS market is segmented into 11 geographical regions -
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- LabWare
- Roper Technologies, Inc
- Siemens AG
- Illumina, Inc
- Abbott
- LabLynx
- Quebec
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation,
- Computer Solutions, Inc
- Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd
- CloudLIMS
- CliniSys Group
- Sunquest Information Systems, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Component
7 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Product Type
8 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Delivery
9 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Application
10 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, By Geography
11 Europe Hospital Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Related Reports
