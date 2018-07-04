The "Europe Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe automated passenger counting and information system market is expected to reach USD 266.36 Million by 2025, from USD 71.35 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into four notable segments; infrared, stereoscopic vision, time-of-flight and others. In 2018, infrared segment is expected to dominate the automated passenger counting and information system market with 50.6% market share.

The Europe automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on type into five notable segments; passenger information display systems, passenger information announcement systems, emergency communication systems, passenger information mobile application and infotainment systems. Passenger information display systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and is expected to reach USD 110.02 million in 2025.

The Europe automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on device into four notable segments; sensors, public announcement systems, multimedia display and networking and communication devices. Sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.2 %and is expected to reach USD 115.45 million in 2025.

