The global lead market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the recyclability of lead. Recycling of waste products is crucial to the environment. accumulated waste release chemicals and harmful gases, which result in global warming. Recycling requires lesser energy than the manufacturing process. Lead has the highest recyclability rate when compared with other materials that are recycled. Most of the lead used in commercial applications is obtained from recycled lead.

This market research report on the global lead market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing production of lead as one of the key emerging trends in the global lead market:

Global lead market: Increasing production of lead

The production of lead is increasing globally. Manufacturers are concentrating on increasing the production of lead through primary and secondary sources because of the high demand for this element.

"MMG, Glencore, South32, and Vedanta Resources are some of the players with well-established production facilities for lead," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global lead market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global lead market into the following applications (batteries and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The batteries segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 84% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global lead market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 59%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

