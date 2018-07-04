Technavio analysts forecast the global ultrapure water market for the semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The rapid evolution in the microelectronics sector is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global ultrapure water market for the semiconductor industry 2018-2022. The rapid growth of the microelectronics market is leading to the increased production of computer chips or integrated chips, solar cells, and flat panel displays. These devices are manufactured in fabs that require large volumes of ultrapure water. The increasing complexity of photovoltaics and flat panel display devices will create a significant demand for higher purity water.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global ultrapure water market for the semiconductor industry is the increase in the size of semiconductor wafers:

Global ultrapure water market for the semiconductor industry: Increase in the size of semiconductor wafers

Prevention of contamination is crucial to the semiconductor production process. Contaminant-free semiconductor wafers are used in the semiconductor production process. Cleaning of semiconductor wafers is critical, and this process requires ultrapure water. Technavio estimates that for the existing 300mm fabs, 1.5-4.5 million gallons of ultrapure water is required per day.

Over the last four decades, the size of silicon wafers used in the semiconductor industry has increased to 300mm, which has reduced the manufacturing costs of semiconductor wafers. Semiconductor manufacturers are thus investing heavily in upgrading and developing new fabs for the new wafer size.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The industry plans to develop the 450-mm wafer technology, with the pilot production expected to commence by the end of 2018. Intel has invested in the R&D of the 450mm technology and is building a production facility for the same. The shift toward the use of large sizes and development of new manufacturing units to cater to this demand are factors that will drive the market during the forecast period."

Global ultrapure water market for the semiconductor industry: Segmentation analysis

This global ultrapure water market for semiconductor industry research report provides market segmentation by application (pure-play and IDM), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 61%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The presence of semiconductor manufacturers in APAC will be a key factor influencing the growth of the ultrapure market in the region. Numerous foundries and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) vendors based out of China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan contribute significantly to the regional ultrapure water market.

